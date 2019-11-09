|
Brooks, Martha R.
Martha R. (Finnigan) Brooks, 84, of Windham, NH, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Windham Terrace following a period of failing health. She was born on June 13, 1935 in Nashua, NH, a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Margaret (Cotter) Finnigan and the widow of William "Bill" J. Brooks.
Martha graduated from Mount Saint Mary High School and Mount Saint Mary College. She received her master's degree from Boston University. She taught elementary school for many years as a Sister of Mercy and later taught in Beverly, MA. In 1972, she married Bill, the love of her life, and together they shared 37 happy years. They made their home in Palm Beach, FL, where Martha lived for 47 years until returning home to New Hampshire in 2016. Martha enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland, spending time with her many friends, riding her bike along the coast of Palm Beach, giving back to her community through her many charities, hosting gatherings and welcoming friends and family into her home and sharing all she had with her family. She also adored the many pets she had over the years. Martha was a woman of great faith and loved her nieces and nephews as her own. She especially loved her visits from her great-grandnieces.
She is survived by her brother, Rev. John B. Finnigan of Suncook, NH; her sister, Margaret "Peg" Finnigan of Nashua, NH; her sister-in-law Dorothy Finnigan of Salem, NH; her brother-in-law Attorney Robert Brooks and his wife, Frances; nieces and nephews Sheila (Dan) Apice, Joseph (Jennifer) Finnigan, Brenda (Bruce) Wilson, Mary (Ernest) Calderone, Robert (Angela) Brooks, William (Nancy) Brooks, Lorraine Fitzgerald and Christine (Daniel) Sullivan; her godchild Sarah Alsofrom; and her devoted grandniece Kristen Novak. She is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Sister Sheila Finnigan, S.N.D. and her brothers Brian and Patrick Finnigan.
Visiting hours and a funeral Mass were celebrated in Windham, NH. Graveside services will be at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Royal Palm Beach, FL on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00AM. A reception will follow the burial at The National Croquet Center, 700 Florida Mango Rd, West Palm Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to Bill Brooks' Food For Families, 1100 Banyon Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
The Carrier Family Funeral Home, Windham, NH and Quattlebaum Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, FL has care of Martha's arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019