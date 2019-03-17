Services Martin Funeral Home and Crematory 961 South Kanner Highway Stuart , FL 34994 (772) 223-5550 Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Martin Funeral Home and Crematory 961 South Kanner Highway Stuart , FL 34994 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Martha REEDER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha REEDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers REEDER, Martha Martha Brandon Reeder, 97, formerly of Nassau Bay, Texas, passed away peacefully at home with her son and daughter at her bedside on February 23, 2019 in Hobe Sound, Florida. Martha was born September 26, 1921 in Dublin, Georgia to Lucy Grace (Holsenbeck) Brandon and Arthur Thomas Brandon. She grew up in Palmetto, Florida with her two sisters and two brothers. As a child she was a bit of a tomboy and could be found after school perched among the limbs of an orange tree peeling and eating the fruit or swinging high on a bag swing suspended from a large oak. Martha graduated from Florida State College for Women with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1942 and returned to earn a Master of Arts degree in 1949 after the college had become co-ed and been renamed Florida State University. She taught third and fourth grade in Bradenton, Florida, for several years both before and after returning to FSU. In 1950, Martha married the love of her life, Leonard M. Reeder, a University of Florida educated chemical engineer who had admired the blue-eyed, brunette Martha Brandon since high school. World War II and the pursuit of higher education had conspired to keep them apart, but once Leonard landed a good job in Baton Rouge with the Ethyl Corporation, Martha finally said "yes." Martha and Leonard moved to Houston in 1952 when Leonard was offered a supervisor's position at Ethyl's new Houston plant. Thereafter, Martha devoted her life to creating a loving home for Leonard and their two children, Margaret and Martin. She volunteered her time to support the children's extra-curricular activities and penned countless letters to family and friends. For fun she liked to drive to Galveston to go fishing with her dear friend, Mariana Lee. Martha was a beautiful woman and her children loved seeing her dressed up when she hosted her friends for bridge parties. While their children were young, Martha and Leonard would pack up the car nearly every summer and drive to Florida to spend time with their Brandon and Reeder relatives. After Leonard retired from Ethyl, Martha enjoyed traveling with him to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe and the Grand Canyon. Closer to home, Martha and Leonard bought a timeshare on the beach in Sanibel where they, the children and grandchildren returned each year for more than forty years. Martha and Leonard moved to Hobe Sound in 2002 to be closer to their children, both of whom are busy lawyers, and their three grandchildren. She and Leonard were happiest when at home, surrounded by their children and grandchildren. In her later years, Martha enjoyed reading and solving word puzzles, particularly cryptograms. Throughout her life she was a model of kindness and compassion to everyone she met. After Leonard passed away in 2007, Margaret became Martha's devoted companion and then lovingly assumed the role of primary caregiver for Martha in her last years. Martha is survived by her daughter, Margaret Brandon Reeder of Hobe Sound, her son, Leonard Martin Reeder, Jr. and his wife, Denise Gordon Reeder, of Palm City, her sister, Gartrelle Newsome, sisters-in-law, Janet Brandon, Lena Mae Reeder, and Vicki Sifrit, and brother-in-law, Michael Reeder. Martha is also survived by her three grandchildren, Malia Obradovich Reeder, Anya Obradovich Reeder, and Samuel Gordon Reeder who loved their "Gamma." A Celebration of Martha's Life will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, March 23 at the Martin Funeral Home Chapel, 961 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL (1-772-223-5550). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Rupert J. Smith Law Library, 221 South Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries