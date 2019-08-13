Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Martin A. Hirsch

Martin A. Hirsch Obituary
Hirsch, Martin A.
Martin A. Hirsch, 73, of West Palm Beach, passed away August 9, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen. Marty is also survived by his beloved children, Gordon (Yamilette) Hirsch, Todd (Heather) Hirsch, Donna (Katrina) Hirsch and Gina Hirsch. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, sister, Sylvia Smith and many nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019, 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1 North State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 with a service at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
