Murphy, Martin Ernest
Martin Ernest Murphy, of Singer Island, Florida, born in West Palm Beach on October 28, 1940, son of the late Martin Earl and Dolores Kimmel Murphy, passed away surrounded by his family on Aug. 21, 2019.
Martin is survived by his wife Barbara of 21 years, son Martin Murphy (Elena), daughters Mary Murphy, Diana Murphy Hundley (John), stepsons Chris Graefe (Kate) and Jason Graefe (Emily), brother John Murphy, sister Ann Murphy Mendia (Joseph). He is also survived by his grandchildren; Cole and Diana Piper Fendrich, Mary Frances, Caroline and John (Jack) Hundley, Eva and Ella Graefe, Andrew, Thomas, Phoebe Jane and Steven Graefe, as well as, many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He was lovingly known as "Chief" to those who knew him, especially his grandchildren.
Martin attended Saint Ann's Catholic Elementary/High School and the University of Florida. Martin was a general contractor for 55 years working in South Florida constructing numerous State, County and Municipal projects, including bridges, water control and various marine structures. He also managed businesses in hauling, prestressed concrete, manufacturing and boat yard maintenance and repair industries. Martin was a well-respected member of our community, acting as a former Board of Director with St. Mary's Hospital, President of the Marine Industry Association, Member of the Liberty Mutual Florida Advisory Board, Member of The Knights of Columbus, President of the Sailfish Club of Florida, and worked with family members contributing to the Historical Society of Palm Beach County to create the Martin E. Murphy and Family donation to honor their father. He enjoyed boating, and especially his many trips to the Keys and Bahamas. Other passions include traveling to Europe, Sailfish Club holiday dinners, wine dinners at La Sirena, lunches (Thursday) at the Tuscawilla Club, rebuilding his Ford Model A sedan or pickup truck, and any small project to tinker with.
In Lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Martin Ernest Murphy Marine Scholarship Fund at Palm Beach State College in conjunction with the Marine Industry Association of Palm Beach County, Inc. Direct your contribution to the Martin Ernest Murphy Marine Scholarship Fund C/O Palm Beach State College Foundation, 4200 Congress Avenue, Lake Worth, Florida 33461. Attn: David Rutherford. The Family will receive friends and family from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, Sept. 6, 2019 at Quattlebaum Funeral Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33417. A memorial service at St. Edwards Church in Palm Beach will be held for Martin at 10:30AM on Sept. 7, 2019.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1, 2019