1/
Martin "Marty" Pintar
1925 - 2020
Martin "Marty" Pintar
Lake Worth - Marty, was a longtime resident and business owner in Lake Worth. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was a WW II navy veteran and member of the VFW and American Legion. Marty passed October 3, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. He was 95 years old. Marty will be deeply missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Reed and Teri Elwell, grandchildren Alyson Savage, Victoria Palumbo, Reed Elwell, David Elwell, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He will be honored October 23, at the National Cemetery on state RD 7.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Thank You.
