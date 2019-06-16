CRESSEY, Martin Richard Martin Richard Cressey, age 65, born in Highland Park Michigan December 9, 1953, passed away in West Palm Beach, Florida May 23, 2019. Marty was preceded in death by his loving wife (Tammy Seabaugh) of 30 years who passed away July 30, 2018. He is survived by his son Anthony (Lisa), parents Calvin and Lois, brother Marvin, sister Gail, and a host of nieces and nephews. Marty was an avid motorcyclist, a member of The Enforcers, and met an untimely passing "sliding into the pearly gates" as he would say. He was one to leave a lasting impression on everyone he encountered, knew how to tell stories, loved to socialize, and carried himself with a confident humbleness that not many can. Marty also enjoyed flying RC model airplanes, scuba diving, deep sea fishing, and traveling. Prior to his retirement, in his professional career Marty worked as an industrial electrician, held certifications as a dive master, and a 100 ton captain's license. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13, 2019 12PM-3PM at Vacation Inn Resort, 6500 N Military Trail, Riviera Beach, FL 33407 Non-residents enter gate code: 1111 Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary