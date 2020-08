Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Marvin's life story with friends and family

Share Marvin's life story with friends and family

Allen, Marvin

Marvin Edwin Allen Sr., of West Palm Beach, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2020.

Celebration of Life at Graveside will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10 A.M. at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL. Face Masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store