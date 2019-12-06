Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Church in the Gardens
3937 Holly Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Marvin Clayton VanWanderham Jr.


1962 - 2019
Marvin Clayton VanWanderham Jr. Obituary
VanWanderham, Jr., Marvin Clayton
Marvin Clayton VanWanderham, Jr., "Clay", age 57, of Jupiter, FL, passed away December 3, 2019. Clay was born to Buck and Shirley VanWanderham on August 8, 1962 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach. He was the third child of four. He was a Florida native and very proud of it. He played football, baseball and basketball in Palm Beach Gardens as a youngster. He graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School in 1980. He then attended Florida State College and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Clay was a mortgage broker in Palm Beach County for many years. A loving husband, father, son and brother, Clay is survived by his wife Manuela Vinho VanWanderham, his step children Kailey, Christian and Nick Bingo, his children Taylor and Trey VanWanderham, his mother Shirley, sister Valerie, brother Chip and his aunt Vicki.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Church in the Gardens, 3937 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Chasin A Dream Foundation (www.chasinadream.org).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
