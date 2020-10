Or Copy this URL to Share

Delray Beach - Marvin Gerard (Stahl) Premer passed on October 6, 2020, at the age of 86. Marvin was beloved by wife of 66 years, Sandra née Tomberg, children Debra Premer, Roy Premer, Cheryl (Walter) Katz, Karen Cresswell and grandchildren Alisa (Kevin), Matthew, Cassidy, Kellen, Riley, Brayden, and Hannah.



