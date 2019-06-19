Wilensky, Marvin

Marvin Wilensky, age 91, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on April 16, 1928. He graduated from the University of Minnesota and served in the Air Force, where he met Geraldine Feen Wilensky. They were married for 45 years until her passing in 1998. He was remarried to Carolyn Wilensky in May 2000. Marvin was best known as a leader in the development of the long term care industry, serving as President of Hillhaven, Inc. He served his community in numerous volunteer leadership roles. He loved golf, boating, cars, books, travel, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his son Steve and his wife Jill, son Bill, daughter Sandi and her husband Eric, daughter Tami and her husband, Mike, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services will be held at 2:30PM, June 20, at the I. J. Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at (www.starofdavidfunerals.com). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019