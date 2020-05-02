Carlson, Mary Agnes
Mary Agnes Carlson, 91, of Tequesta, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. She was born February 15, 1929, in Jamestown, NY, and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1947 with the love-of-her-life, Dick Carlson. They were married in December 1950 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jamestown. In July 1968, Mary and Dick, with their two children Chris and Chip, moved to Coral Springs, FL. Mary enjoyed golf, boating, travel, her pets, playing cards, croquet, reading, and her real estate career. She touched many lives with her love for life and laughter, and there was always time for fun and new activities with family and friends. In Mary and Dick's travels through life, new friends were found, and long-time friends were kept. Mary never lost her sense of humor, her quick wit, and her competitive spirit. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 69 years Dick Carlson, and children Chris Shrouder (Joe) of Coconut Creek, FL; and Richard Jr. "Chip" (Aimee) of Lantana, FL; grandson Josh Shrouder; and her sisters-in-law Sally Swanson and Phyl Klafehn. She was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Elinor Swanson, her sister Louise Finlayson, and brother Charles Swanson. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or (www.act.alz.org), or any charity of one's choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.