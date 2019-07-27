|
Anderson, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Anderson, age 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Weston, FL. Mary was born March 8, 1961 in Waterville, ME. Daughter of Emile "Babe" and Jaqueline Voisine. She married Cris Anderson on January 14, 1983 in Manchester, NH. She loved to garden, watch the birds, chat about life as she sipped coffee and was a genuine old soul. She is survived by her husband Cris Anderson, daughter Vanessa Warner, son Chase Anderson, brother Bryan Voisine, grandchildren Tori and Fisher Warner, as well as many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father Emile, mother Jacqueline, brothers Junior and Roger, sister Shirley, children Dennis and Dawn, and many other extended family members. Family, friends, and others whose lives Mary touched are invited to the PALMS WEST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019