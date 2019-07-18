Greene, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Greene, age 70, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on July 8, 2019.

Mary Ann was born in Watertown, NY. As the daughter of a career Navy man, she lived in several places growing up, such as Newport, RI; Jacksonville, NC; Grayslake, IL; Portsmouth, VA; Rockville MD, and the island of Guam. She graduated high school while on Guam, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Frostburg State College. She taught kindergarten on the Eastern Shore of Maryland before moving to the Washington, DC, area, where she worked as supervisor of the Educational Services Department of the National Geographic Society. Mary Ann relocated with her husband to Palm Beach Gardens, FL in 1987, where she worked for several years as the Regional Trainer for Adelphia Cable.

Mary Ann's lifelong passion was caring for animals, especially cats. Nicknamed "Momcat", she volunteered for several years at Adopt A Cat Foundation, most recently at their Resale Store in Juno Beach. She fostered many cats in her home, including many cats who required special care. Many of these cats were adopted to become lifelong members of the Greene family.

Mary Ann loved meals with friends, playing Bingo, canasta and trivia, and listening to (and traveling throughout North America to see) singer Josh Groban. Vacations to see family and friends were always eagerly anticipated, as were trips to visit friends in England. She enjoyed different fingernail polish styles, ocean cruises, and reading.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 47 years, Keith; her brother Alan Hayes (Amelia) of Montgomery Village, MD; and nephew Brian Hayes (Liliya) of Yorktown, VA. She was predeceased by her parents, Alan and Ruth Hayes of Rockville, MD.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following, from 12:00PM to 12:30PM. Following the service, a reception will be held at Duffy's Sports Grill, 185 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary Ann's name to an animal rescue organization. Suggested recipients are Adopt A Cat Foundation (www.adoptacatfoundation.org), Best Friends Animal Society (https://bestfriends.org), or Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League (www.peggyadams.org). Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 18 to July 21, 2019