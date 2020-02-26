|
Palczynski, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Palczynski, age 86, of Buffalo, NY and formerly of Boynton Beach, FL, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Palczynski for 30 years.
Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Szuminski and Lorraine (Wiechec). She is survived by her step-children: Nancy Palczynski and her partner Dave Dunkowski of Buffalo, NY, Peter Palczynski and his wife Carol of East Greenwich, RI, and Patricia Christopher and her husband Dave of Buffalo, NY. Mary Ann also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
