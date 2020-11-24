Mary B. Sussen
Delray Beach - Mary B. Sussen, 96, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, OH on November 12, 1924 to Philoma Becker Bernet and William G. Bernet.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Sussen, Jr. in 2002. She is survived by her children Mary Patricia Carroll, Joseph M. Sussen (Vickie), Kathleen Nelson (James), and Sarah Sussen (Paul); five grand-children, six great grand-children, and five great great-grand-children; her sister-in-law Nance Bernet; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Donna and Cal Wible; and, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Daniel and Lois Sussen.
Mary attended the Madeira School in Virginia and graduated from Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, OH. She was a graduate of Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. Mary was an avid and accomplished equestrian in her earlier years.
As a woman of committed faith, Mary took great pleasure in the honor of serving as an usher at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her kindness, warmth under a cool demeanor, her spiritual love of the Church, and her unending love of family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
