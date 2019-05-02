MCCRACKEN, Mary Carol Mary Carol McCracken, 72, of Boca Raton, died on March 24, 2019. A 30 year resident of the Boca Gardens community Mary Carol was born to Thomas J. Madden, Jr., and Caroline Roman Madden in November of 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA while her father was studying architecture at Carnegie Institute of Technology. After graduation and becoming a licensed architect in Pennsylvania in 1949, Thomas moved his family including Mary Carol, and her two sisters Mary Margaret and Mary Ann to their mother's home town of Miami, FL. Her father developed a successful architectural practice and was active with the Roman Catholic diocese in Miami. His interest in the designs of Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright was passed on to Mary Carol who collected books and artifacts from them both. Mary Carol graduated from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN in 1967. She moved back to South Florida in the 1970s with her son, Leo, who she called "everything a Mom could hope for" after his passing in 2008. Mary has now joined the sisters she loved dearly and is survived by a nephew, a daughter-in-law and many friends who loved her and miss her. Family and friends whose lives Mary Carol touched are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church in Boca Raton on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00AM with her inurnment following immediately after at the Boca Raton Mausoleum. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 2, 2019