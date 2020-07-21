Ownby, Mary Catherine

Mary Catherine Beyschlag Ownby, 89, North Palm Beach, FL, daughter of the late George C. Beyschlag and Gladys E. Landon Beyschlag of St. Clair, MI died Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her sister Rose and brother George, and her husband Dillard R. Ownby.

Mary Ownby graduated from Adrian Academy and Siena Heights College. She was a member of the order of the Adrian Dominican Sisters (Sister George Elizabeth) for thirty years. For many years she taught at Cardinal Newman High School and Rosarian Academy in West Palm Beach.

She is survived by cousins Catherine, Michael, Pat, and Dave (Margaret) Landon of Michigan.

Also, Dennis Ownby (Helen), St. Marys, GA, David (Stacy), Dylan and Colin Ownby, Reisterstown, MD, Kathryn Ownby, York, UK, Raymond Ownby (Michael), and Bruce Ownby (Sharron), all of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, sons and their families of Dillard who considered her a second mother and grandmother.

A virtual memorial service will be held by the Unity of Palm Beach Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT.



