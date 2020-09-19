Bylciw, Mary Christina
Mary (Shultz) Bylciw passed away on August 28, 2020 from a long illness. Mary was born in New York City on October 28, 1936 and moved at a young age with her parents to Connecticut. She attended the University of Connecticut and later became part of the technical staff with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Engines in Connecticut where she later met the love of her life, her husband Walter. They enjoyed sixty years of happiness alternatively in Florida and Connecticut including a final settlement in Florida. During this time Mary raised three college-educated sons. Easy to laugh and leading an active life, Mary became a proficient tennis, golf, and croquet player while making lifelong friends. She enjoyed the arts and oil painting along with preparing and firing ceramics with her pottery wheel and kiln. She also decorated her house for holidays, grew exotic orchids, and cooked meals using recipes she enjoyed. She looked forward to vacations to immerse herself in different cultures, historical landmarks, and cuisines. She loved her family and served as caretaker for her parents and other relatives during illnesses. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Walter; sister Anna; three sons Karl, Stephen, and David; four grandsons Connor, Carson, Thomas, and Jameson; and granddaughter Skylar. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 10970 Jack Nicklaus Drive, North Palm Beach, Florida with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
.