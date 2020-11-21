Mary Elizabeth Gilloon Barclay

July 5, 1921

October 22, 2020

Mary was born in New York to Daniel and Elizabeth (Fanning) Gilloon. She lived on Long Island. She lost her mother at age 5. Mary was married and had one son. The family relocated to Chicago where she worked for a law firm. Sadly, her first husband and son both predeceased her.

Mary met Gerald Weiner, a drummer and decorated Navy veteran of World War II. They married in 1971. In the 80's they moved to California and then relocated to Lantana, FL in 1995. Lake Worth Towers was their final home. Mary loved sailing and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society and with Senior Cops Crime Patrol of Lake Worth. She was an energetic person, and loved sailing. She had a great love for God, for life and for her fellow man.

Mary is survived by her dear husband, Gerald Weiner, and faithful friends and neighbors.

Memorial Service 10:00AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1000 W Lantana Road, Lantana, FL 33462.



