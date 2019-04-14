LUCAS, Mary Elizabeth Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Lucas, passed away April 6, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. A longtime resident of Milwaukee, WI, she moved to Stuart, FL in 2013. She was born September 5, 1920 in Rochester, NY to Charles F. and Mary Heusner. Liz is preceded in death by her loving husband Ralph Ellsworth Lucas who, upon her arrival in heaven, handed her an icy cold martini. She is survived by her devoted children David T. Lucas of Milwaukee, WI and Juno Beach, FL, Lizbeth (Dennis) Fadden of Stuart, FL and Mollie Jane Lucas of Stuart, FL. They shall forever cherish their time with her and have so many happy memories of their wonderful Mama. We will be toasting you from afar - here's to you Mama, cheers! Memorials would be appreciated to your local humane society or plant trees in Liz's memory by going to Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N 12th St, Lincoln, NE 68508 (https://shop.arborday.org/content.aspx?page=commemorative-sample-tim). Private services were held. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary