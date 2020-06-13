Nugent, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Nugent "Libby", age 91, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 after complications from a broken leg in January. Libby was born in Decatur, IN on December 21, 1928. She moved to West Palm Beach in High School where she graduated from Palm Beach High and attended Stetson University. She married the love of her life Jack Nugent and raised four children John, Laurie, Matthew and Martha. Libby was a member of The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Junior League of the Palm Beaches where she was instrumental in starting the West Palm Beach Science Museum, now named South Florida Science Center & Aquarium and was on the Board of Directors of the Gratitude House for many years where she helped women with addictions. Libby was an amazing, talented artist in many mediums and a Loving, Gracious, Cheerful and Forgiving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all. She is survived by three children John Nugent (Kathie), Laurie Nugent Sutter (Robert), Matthew Nugent (Carrie) and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Libby's Great Love of the Highlands/Cashiers mountains will live on forever and ever in her children. Papa, Jack Nugent welcomed her with open arms into heaven where they will watch over us all Until We Meet Again! The family welcomes anyone to join us in a funeral Mass for Libby Friday, June 19th at 3:00PM at St. Patrick's Church in Palm Beach Gardens.



