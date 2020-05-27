Mary Evelyn Overholt
Overholt, Mary Evelyn
"Love is not love
Which alters when it alteration finds,
Or bends with the remover to remove.
O no, it is an ever-fixed mark
That looks on tempests and is never shaken;
It is the start to every wand'ring bark,
Whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken."
Shakespeare Sonnet 116
Mary Evelyn Overholt, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, golfer, traveler, piano player, and best friend, passed away on May 7, 2020 at MorseLife in West Palm Beach, FL. She was 94 years of age. We are grateful for all the staff on Resnick 4 who took great care of her during the past months. She is survived by her younger brother Harry (Rosalie) Holsclaw in Clinton, IA, her children, Russell (June) Overholt, Mary Leah (Walter) Mosca, David (Patricia) Overholt, four grandchildren, Ben, Anna, Emily Mosca, Tessa (David) Thomas, numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor her memory please visit www.allcounty.com for further information.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
