ADAIR, Mary G. Mary G. Adair, 88, of Columbia, South Carolina was called home by her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She lived an exemplary life of loyalty and service. She was preceded in death by her husband Attwell M. "Brick" Adair, her parents Roy Clark Galloway and Elizabeth Ingels Galloway, her sister Josephine Talbott Galloway Hanscomb, and her brother Roy Clark Galloway, Jr. She is survived by her two sons: Jack Ewalt Adair and wife Penny of Sugar Land, Texas, and Jeffrey Mason Adair and wife Debra of Columbia, South Carolina. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jeffrey Mason Adair Jr. and wife Kasey of Irmo, South Carolina, Robert Samuel Adair and wife Hilary of Atlanta, Georgia, and Trevor William Adair and Courtney Marie Adair of Sugar Land, Texas. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren: River Lennon Roederer Adair of Irmo, South Carolina, and Mary Evelyn Adair of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as four nephews and three nieces. Graveside service and final interment will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Memorial Fund of First United Methodist Church of Jupiter-Tequesta, 815 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter, Florida 33477. Mom led an exemplary life and she will be missed by all of us. For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019