|
|
EVANKO, Mary Helen Mary Helen Evanko, age 91, died on June 3, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL after a short illness. Mary was born Mary Helen Walski in Stamford, CT. She was a long time Stamford resident, a graduate of Stamford High School and a Parishioner of St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church where she was active in the Rosary Altar Society. Mary worked as a self-employed and part time seamstress. She relocated to Boynton Beach, FL in 1993. Mary was predeceased by her husband Andrew Evanko of Stamford and daughter Judy Evanko of Boynton Beach, FL. She is survived by her daughter Fran DeLeo and her husband Frank of Lake Worth, FL, her son Vincent Evanko and his wife Peggy of Lawrenceville, GA, three grandchildren, Danielle DeLeo of West Palm Beach, FL, Michael Evanko of Lawrenceville, GA and Matthew Evanko of Athens, GA.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 14, 2019