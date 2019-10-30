Home

Mary Helen Harris Obituary
Harris, Mary Helen
Mary Helen Harris, of Okeechobee, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. She was born on November 29, 1930 in Canal Point, Florida to Delma Lamar and Nell Horne Hooks. She was a long-time resident of West Palm Beach and Okeechobee, Florida.
Mary Helen was predeceased by her three sons, Robert Calvin Harris, Jr., John Lamar Harris and Philip Alexander Harris.
Left to cherish her memory is son, James B. Harris, Sr. "Jim" and his wife Susan, grandson "J.B" Harris and great-grandsons, Luke and Nolan Harris.
Mary Helen was a member of Christ Fellowship Church, The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteered with many organizations throughout Palm Beach and Okeechobee Counties.
There will be a private family memorial service at Port Mayaca Cemetery, Port Mayaca, Florida.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
