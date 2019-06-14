Home

Mary Jane CALIENDO


CALIENDO, Mary Jane Mary Jane Caliendo, age 92, of Wellington, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 11, 2019. She was born Mary Jane Waters in Cleveland, OH on July 4, 1926 to Edward Charles Waters and Mary Agnes Mahoney Waters. Mary was the beloved wife of Ben Caliendo for 46 years. She had three siblings, Patricia, Katherine and John, and two children, Susan and Jonathan, with her first husband, Alvin Brandeis. Mary was the proud grandmother of two, and great-grandmother to seven. She was an avid reader, a dedicated sports fan, a lover of the arts, a magnificent dancer and had a fantastic sense of humor. In earlier days she was a model in New York City and continued to work in the fashion industry in other capacities. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3:00PM at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations online at (https://vitascommunityconnection.org) or to The , (https://www.alz.org/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 14, 2019
