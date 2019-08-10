|
McGann, Mary Jane
Mary Jane McGann, 85, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away on August 6, 2019. Her husband Henry W. McGann and her brother James Keenan preceded her in death. Her five beloved children, Mark McGann (Christine), Kevin McGann (Franchesca), Patty Eginton (Charley), Laura Mack (Robert) and Michael McGann (Sylvette) along with 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and countless cherished relatives and friends, survive her.
Jane was a devoted parishioner at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius, a devoted nurse at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and a devoted follower of Christ.
Jane's legacy was that of unconditional love. We are forever grateful that she was our beautiful mother, our friend, our example and our constant source of Christlike love.
Jane shined like a star on this earth and her brightness will forever illuminate the hearts and minds of all those she touched and all who loved her.
We thank God because, "Hallelujah, you were an angel in the shape of my mom. When God took you back He said, 'Hallelujah! You are home.' "
A Visitation will be held on:
Friday, August 16 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM, Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00AM at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, 9999 Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens. Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach at 2:15PM.
Online condolences may be made at (Howard-Quattlebaum.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019