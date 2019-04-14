WHITE, Mary Jane Mary Jane White, of Jupiter, FL, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Mary Jane was born on July 25, 1935 in Altoona, PA and was one of eleven children. After graduating from Altoona High School in 1953, Mary Jane and her friend, Patti, spent the summer working in Atlantic City and always remarked that it was "the favorite three weeks of her life". She also worked at The Butterick Pattern Company for several years and in 1957, she married Martin White. They traveled the U.S. with her husband's career eventually settling in Baltimore, MD where she raised her family. Mary Jane and her husband retired to Jupiter, FL in 1993 where she resided for 26 years and loved every single day "waking up in paradise". Mary Jane is survived by her two children, Joseph White (Carolyn) and Jane Czarnecki, her five grandchildren (Matthew, Connor, Lauren, Carly, and Austin) as well as over 100 nieces and nephews who will miss her very much. Mary Jane will be remembered for her kind and caring spirit. Above all else, family was most important to her. The family wishes to thank the staff of Trust Bridge Hospice for their level of care and attentiveness. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Jude's Catholic Church, Tequesta, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Palm Beach County. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary