Canale, Mary Jean
Mary Jean Canale, 90, of Jupiter, FL, passed away September 4, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
She was born July 24, 1929 in Oswego, NY to Jessie and Stanley Alkenbrack. She married Michael J. Canale in 1952. Mary Jean was predeceased by her parents, aunt Ethel Schuler, husband, Michael J. Canale and daughter Linda Canale.
She is survived by her daughters Karen Canale-Norris (James), Cynthia Adams (Allen) and Mary Bruce (Thomas); three grandchildren, Daniel Bruce (Jessica), Victoria Ramdeholl (Erick), Caroline Bruce Vianueva (Brandon); and a great-granddaughter, Harper Ramdeholl.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:30PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 7:30PM. To view a full obituary and offer condolences, visit
(www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com)
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Ex-Prisoners of War, PO Box 3445, Arlington, TX 76007 or Furry Friends Adoption 401 Maplewood Dr, Ste. 8, Jupiter, FL 33458 (FurryFriendsadoption.org/donate).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019