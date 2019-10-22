|
|
Wagner, Mary Jeanne
"Mom, Wewa, Nanny, Seba"
Mary Jeanne Reed Wagner passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after an extended illness. She was a graduate of Lake Worth High School - class of 1954. Mary married her high school sweetheart and was married 63 years to the "love of her life." Mom/Wewa/Nanny/Seba enjoyed reading, a good drink and smoke, "real butter", free soup - but most of all her family! A true matriarch she carried the torch for the family, raised four children, one grandchild, and her door was always open to those in need. The School District of Palm Beach County benefited from her expertise in Office and she organized many trainings for the ESE Dept. She retired 17 years ago. This amazing, beautiful, and strong woman is survived by her husband John; four children Lorrie Steffens (Paul), Barbara Massey (Dale), John R. Wagner (Julie), and Mary Springer; eight grandchildren Jeannie Edwards (Timothy), Joseph Steffens (Stephanie), Audrah Schuchmann (Jonathon), Jacob Wagner (Lucy), Jedediah Wagner (Trish), Julie Springer, John Springer, and Weston Springer. She also is survived by eight great-grandchildren Danielle, Alannah, Katharine, Mason, Kolt, Lilly, Maceo, and Elliott. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, October 26 at Palm Beach National Clubhouse, 7500 St. Andrews Road, Lake Worth 33467. A reception will follow.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019