Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation Society N. Palm Beach
814 North Lake BLVD
N. Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-5170
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jeanne Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jeanne Wagner Obituary
Wagner, Mary Jeanne
"Mom, Wewa, Nanny, Seba"
Mary Jeanne Reed Wagner passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after an extended illness. She was a graduate of Lake Worth High School - class of 1954. Mary married her high school sweetheart and was married 63 years to the "love of her life." Mom/Wewa/Nanny/Seba enjoyed reading, a good drink and smoke, "real butter", free soup - but most of all her family! A true matriarch she carried the torch for the family, raised four children, one grandchild, and her door was always open to those in need. The School District of Palm Beach County benefited from her expertise in Office and she organized many trainings for the ESE Dept. She retired 17 years ago. This amazing, beautiful, and strong woman is survived by her husband John; four children Lorrie Steffens (Paul), Barbara Massey (Dale), John R. Wagner (Julie), and Mary Springer; eight grandchildren Jeannie Edwards (Timothy), Joseph Steffens (Stephanie), Audrah Schuchmann (Jonathon), Jacob Wagner (Lucy), Jedediah Wagner (Trish), Julie Springer, John Springer, and Weston Springer. She also is survived by eight great-grandchildren Danielle, Alannah, Katharine, Mason, Kolt, Lilly, Maceo, and Elliott. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, October 26 at Palm Beach National Clubhouse, 7500 St. Andrews Road, Lake Worth 33467. A reception will follow.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now