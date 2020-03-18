|
|
Stollenwerck, Mary Joe
Mary Joe Stollenwerck, born November 4, 1917 in Athens, OH, died peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home on Jupiter Island, FL at the age of 102.
Mary Joe was married for 57 years to E. Carroll "Stoney" Stollenwerck formerly of Greenwich, CT and Jupiter Island. She is survived by their three children, Mary Stollenwerck Lynch of Gulf Stream, FL, Richard Hynson Stollenwerck of Miami Beach, FL and James Wood Stollenwerck of Vero Beach, FL, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mary Joe was loved and adored by her family and friends throughout her life. She was charming, interested in current affairs, loved to play bridge and enjoyed being a part of the Jupiter Island community. She will be truly missed by all. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020