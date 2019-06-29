Luikart, Mary Kathryn

Mary Kathryn Luikart of Greenacres, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born in Anniston, Alabama on December 16, 1930 and lived there until she moved away to attend college in Jacksonville, Alabama. She married Gordon A. Luikart, Jr. on January 25, 1953. They lived in Lincoln, Nebraska before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1962. She enjoyed being an elementary school teacher for many years at Forest Hill Elementary and Tall Pines private school. During the last years of her life, Mary Kathryn volunteered her time at the Belle Glade Branch Library where she tutored multiple students in the Adult Literacy Project. She is preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Kathryn L. Uhr, and son-in-law Scott A. Uhr. She will be lovingly remembered by her remaining family including son, Gordon A. Luikart (Melanie) and daughter Missi Lloyd Luikart; grandchildren, Shayne Uhr (Dani), Camron Uhr (Julie), Genevieve Luikart Flanigan (Joseph), great-grandchildren, Cailyn Uhr and Brenden Uhr. A graveside service will take place at 11:30AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, Florida 33467. Please assemble in Lane #3 by 11:15AM if attending services at the cemetery on Monday. Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, West Palm Beach is handling arrangements. For further information you may call (561) 965-4412. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 29 to June 30, 2019