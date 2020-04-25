Home

Mary L. Plante Obituary
Plante, Mary L.
Mary L. Plante, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Springs, FL on April 20, 2020 after an extended illness. She is predeceased by her husband of 44 years Thomas Plante and her parents William and Julia (Daleiden) Rachac and her brother William, Jr. She is survived by her six children, Michael (Cathy) Plante, Matthew (Patricia) Plante, Corinne (Rick) Dorey, Gregory (Theresa) Plante, Margaret Rodweller, Christopher Plante, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and her brother John (Shari) Rachac. Funeral arrangements can be found at
(www.dorsey-smithmemorygardens.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
