1923 - 2020
Mary Lou Fisher Obituary
Fisher, Mary Lou
Mary Lou Fisher, age 96, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed from this life on January 24, 2020. She was born August 18, 1923 in Jackson County, WV, daughter of Carl and Lillian Lewis.
After graduating from Ripley High School in 1941 and the Charleston School of Commerce, she began working for the Wartime Rationing Board, and later as a secretary for national defense contractors. She married Edwin Fisher on June 15, 1947, and they lived in Morgantown, WV until mid-1948, when they moved to New Jersey so he could commute to his new job in Manhattan. They lived in Chatham, NJ until 1990, when they became residents of Florida, in the Boynton Beach community of Quail Ridge.
Surviving are husband Edwin, son Jon, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren Stephanie, Nicole and Steven, and nieces Claudia Chancey and Mary Beth Elliott.
She was preceded in death by daughter Jennifer and brother Ronald.
Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 101 North Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Boynton Beach in memory of Mary Lou.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
