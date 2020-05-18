Tingler, Mary Lou
Mary Lou Powell Tingler (née Carter), 88, of West Palm Beach, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in West Palm Beach. She was born August 22, 1931 in Greenacres and raised in Lake Worth. She was the daughter of the late Archie Ray and Sarah Lucinda (Aldridge) Carter. A 5th generation Floridian, she graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1949. Mary retired from Palm Beach Junior College as the communications coordinator. She also dedicated 20 plus years as a volunteer at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Calvin Joseph Powell and Edmund J. Tingler. She is survived by seven children Gary Powell of Lantana, Luann Nixon (Darryl) of Lake Worth, Lynn Salisbury (Craig) of West Palm Beach, Linda Terranova (John) of Jupiter, Letty Felcan (Jan) of Lizella, GA, Vicki Barnard (Steve) of Royal Palm Beach, and Raymond Tingler (Sharyn) of Stuart; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trustbridge (Hospice of Palm Beach County), Southeast Florida Alzheimer's Association, or American Cancer Society of Palm Beach County.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020.