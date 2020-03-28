Home

Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Mary Louise Dostal

Dostal, Mary Louise
Mary Louise Dostal born in 1929 to Roy D. Moynahan and Louise E. Moynahan (Johnston) passed away March 20, 2020. Mary graduated from Katie Gibbs executive secretarial school in Boston, Massachusetts. She met her husband, Neil C. Dostal, in Birmingham, Michigan. They had three daughters together, Barbara, Kathryn and Pamela. Mary Louise moved to Florida in the 1980's and settled in her beloved city- The City of Delray Beach. She worked for the City for many years in the Mayor's office and the Parks and Recreation Department. Mary faithfully attended the Delray Affair (art festival) every year. Mary Louise was loving, gentle, kind, and gracious. She had a wonderful flair for fashion, jewelry and especially purses! She loved shopping and had the talent to wear her treasured finds with style. Mary Louise was a true beauty, inside and out. She is survived by two sisters, Lois and Joyce, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Kathy. Mary has had many friends and neighbors wherever she lived. Shy inside, she was very noticeable on the outside. Her sunny disposition lives on in all the hearts of those that were lucky enough to know her. She will be deeply missed.
(www.treasurecoastseawinds.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . (www.alzfdn.org)
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
