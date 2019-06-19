Kaminske, Mary Louise

1937 - 2019

Mary Louise Kaminske, 81, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Long Island, NY, but had resided in Florida since 1954.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Stan, they were happily married for 49 years, also predeceased by her brother William J. Wadsworth and her sister Barbara A. Fort.

Mary Lou started as a teller and retired as a Senior Vice President of Community Federal Savings and Loan of Riviera Beach, FL.

She was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother. In retirement she enjoyed reading, volunteering and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her two children; son James R. Kaminske (Lisa), their children, Ryan and Lauren; daughter Suzanne Gaus (Douglas) and sister-in-law Beverly Wadsworth.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL. On Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00AM, with Reverend William O'Shea as the Celebrant. A reception will follow at the Sandpiper Cove restaurant following the celebration. It is Mary Lou's request that attire be bright and cheerful.

The final resting place, St. Margaret's Catholic Church Columbarium, Maggie Valley, NC.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mary Lou's name to Hospice of Palm Beach County. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 21, 2019