ANDERSON, Mary Lovina Mary Lovina (Mylroie) Anderson, 83, left this earthly plane to go home to Jesus on April 12, 2019, surrounded by family. She fought cancer valiantly for twelve years. Mary was born in Washington, DC on December 19, 1935. She was raised in Annadale, VA, and attended The College of William & Mary before marrying James Wesley Anderson on June 26, 1955. She was named Mrs. Palm Beach County and Mrs. Florida in 1962-63. Mary obtained her real estate license which enabled her to go back to school to become a floral designer and then used floral design to pay her way through school to get a teaching certificate. She taught at Barton Elementary School in Lake Worth, FL for more than twenty years. When Mary retired, she moved to Dunnellon, FL. She was known for her willingness to give of herself to help others in need. She had an innate ability to take what others thought was old and broken and make them beautifully useful. Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, James Anderson, her parents, two brothers, two sisters and her second husband, Royce Mayer. She is survived by her and James' eight children: James (Lupita) Anderson, Kathy Howard, Kim (Frank) Poma, Karla (Steve) Schaerer, Karyn (Marcial) Santiago, Kelly (Ron) Linkous, Karol Duncan, John (Amanda) Anderson, twenty five grandchildren, twenty plus great-grandchildren, her brother James, a sister Jayme, and her best friend Louise Lutes. At Mary's request, cremation will take place at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon, FL. A service to Celebrate the Life of Mary L. Anderson will take place at Roberts Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests monetary donations to a . Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 26, 2019