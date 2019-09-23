Home

La Tour, Mary Lynn
Mary Lynn La Tour, 73, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, died at her home on September 17, 2019. Mary Lynn was born January 1, 1946, in Fremont, OH, to Nelson and Bertha (Dickman) Rohloff. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.
Mary Lynn moved to Florida in 1978. She enjoyed a long career as a neonatal nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center. She loved the outdoors and traveling. Along with her husband, Mary Lynn was an active member of the Palm Beach Pack and Paddle Club.
Mary Lynn is survived by her husband Michael La Tour, her son Stephen (Tania) McDermott, her granddaughter Kristen (Matthew) Mozzo, sisters Susan (William) Lewis and Elizabeth Rohloff, brothers Bradley Rohloff and Jonathan (Jennifer) Rohloff and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Services for family and close friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
