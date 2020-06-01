Mary Lynn Schneider
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schneider, Mary Lynn
Mary Lynn, age 74, passed away on May 19, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Peoria, IL, she was a longtime resident of the West Palm Beach area. Preceded in death by her parents Bob and Evelyn (Lounsbury) Schneider, her husband Don Barrett, and her brother John Schneider. Mary Lynn started her career in banking and finance, later going into interior design She and her family owned and operated Mary's Little Studio and The Toy Store both in Palm Beach Gardens. Her later years were spent working with miniatures, her passion. Many of her vignettes were museum quality.
Burial will be in Metamora, IL. Please sign guest book at
www.edgelycremationservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved