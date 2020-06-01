Schneider, Mary LynnMary Lynn, age 74, passed away on May 19, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Peoria, IL, she was a longtime resident of the West Palm Beach area. Preceded in death by her parents Bob and Evelyn (Lounsbury) Schneider, her husband Don Barrett, and her brother John Schneider. Mary Lynn started her career in banking and finance, later going into interior design She and her family owned and operated Mary's Little Studio and The Toy Store both in Palm Beach Gardens. Her later years were spent working with miniatures, her passion. Many of her vignettes were museum quality.Burial will be in Metamora, IL. Please sign guest book at