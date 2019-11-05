Home

Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
(561) 967-1200
Mary Margaret Alfalla Obituary
Alfalla, Mary Margaret
January 11, 1942
November 1, 2019
Mary Margaret Alfalla (née Donovan), passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband, Tony, son, Brent, daughters, Lynn, Deborah, and Lenise, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Robert Perry, and brothers, Bob and Ken. Beautiful and talented in many ways, Mary was active in the Wellington Seniors, Inc., including as the Social Director from 2011 to 2018, and a member in the Forever Young Club. Mary, a native of New London, CT, resided in Wellington, FL. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (MLS) or Connecticut MLS Chapter. A Memorial Service will be held 11:30AM Friday, November 8 at St. Therese de Lisieux Catholic Church, Wellington.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
