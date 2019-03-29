MCDONALD, Mary Margaret March 8, 1941 - March 23, 2019 Mary Margaret McDonald, 78, of Titusville, FL passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Lowell, MA, but was raised in New York for 18 years. She then moved back to Lowell for 16 years, then to West Palm Beach for 40 years. She loved music, dancing, the beach, laughing and telling stories. Most of all she truly loved her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters Geraldine Deal of Titusville, FL, Joanne Bailey of Lake Worth, FL, son Michael Bailey (Erin), grandson John R. Craig III (Katelyn) of Boynton Beach, FL, granddaughter Laurel Crews of Lake Worth, FL, sister Kathleen Ward (Danny) of Pelham, NH, brother Joseph McDonald (Donna) of Franklin, NH and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Norma B. (Conley) McDonald, Hugh H. McDonald, brothers John, Albert, Raymond, Phillip, Robert, Hugh, David. Mary was loved by so many and could tell many a story! She will be greatly missed. Mary loved Livvy and in lieu of flowers or gifts, she would want you to donate to Livvy's Fund. These donations can be made at : (www.gofundme.com/e38en-Wilson-family) A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27 at 2:00PM at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1801 12th Ave South, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Officiating Pastor David Branson. Reception to follow. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary