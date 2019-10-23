Home

Mary Margaret Stanley Obituary
Stanley, Mary Margaret
Mary Margaret Stanley, age 86, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed peacefully October 21, 2019. Born November 24,1932 in Baltimore, MD. Beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Stanley.
Survived by daughters Linda M. (Charles) Shertzer of Glade Valley, NC and "Bobbi" Margaret F. (Greg) Cross of Boynton Beach, FL, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, all of Maryland, North Carolina, and Florida, and sister Charlotte F. Wolf of BelAir, MD.
In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Royal Palm Beach Health & Rehab, attention activity Dept., 600 Business Pkwy, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 and/or Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
