Mary P. Gustman

Mary P. Gustman, 87, of Tequesta, FL, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at home in Menominee, MI. She was born on July 8, 1933, to the late Nicholas and Rose (Audia) Prezioso in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Dormont High School in 1951, Carnegie Tech in 1955, and later earned her Master's in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She taught at Upper St. Clair High School for twenty-one years until she retired in 1999. In June of 1958, Mary married Louis Gurtner, that marriage later ended in divorce. She later married Robert Wilkins in 1987; he preceded her in death in 1997. On August 6, 2004, Mary married David Gustman. She enjoyed her walks in the park with David, golfing with the ladies, playing bridge with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary was a member of St. Christopher Church in Hobe Sound, FL and Turtle Creek Country Club in Tequesta, FL.

Mary is survived by her husband of 16 years, David Gustman of Menominee; son, Dr. Steve (Dr. Maggie) Gurtner of Pittsburgh; daughter, Frannie Lynne (Ken) Roehl of Bartlett, IL; her grandchildren, Dan Gurtner, Sabrina Gurtner, Savanna Roehl, Nick Roehl; step sons, Bob Wilkins, Jr. of Pittsburgh, David (Lisa) Gustman, Jr. of Wilmette, IL, and Steve (Janet) Gustman of Marinette, WI; step daughters, Kim (Mike) Polosky of Pittsburgh and Kate (Linley) Young of Marinette; brothers, John (Erma) Prezioso and Francis (Sue) Prezioso; sixteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, Robert Wilkins and Louis Gurtner, she was preceded in death by a son, Danny Gurtner.

Visitation will be held at Thielen Funeral Home, 1403 Newberry Ave, Marinette, WI, on Monday, October 12 from 9:00AM until 10:30AM with a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at Resurrection Parish in Menominee, MI with Rev. Brian Gerber officiating.

Entombment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.



