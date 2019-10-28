Home

Mary R. Behr Obituary
Behr, Mary R.
December 23, 1920
October 26, 2019
Mary was the daughter of Edward F. and Josephine Healey, born in Manhattan, NY, on December 23, 1920.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Jim, and her son, Charles. She is survived by her loving family, including Mary Jo, Susan, Betsy, Ronnie, Joe and Terri, seven grandchildren, Lisa, Kristina Katie, Andrea, Chad, Caitlin and Liz, three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Chloe, and Gabriel, a nephew, John and daughter-in-law, Karinne.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Quattlebaum Event Center, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4001 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, FL, at 11:00AM. Interment is at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, West Palm Beach.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John Fisher Catholic Church.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
