Mary Saxton

Saxton, MaryMary Mackenzie Saxton, known to her friends as Mary Grace, was an amazing mother to her two sons and a loving and wonderful grandmother to her three beloved grandchildren. She passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 82.She was born on September 3, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she attended Langley High School. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she graduated with a degree in education and was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was an elementary teacher in Pittsburgh where she was just a few blocks from Forbes Field on the day of Bill Mazeroski's famous home run to win the 1960 World Series.She came to South Florida in 1967, where the family's first home was in Juno Isles, then later moved to North Palm Beach. For more than 50 years, she was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palm Beach Gardens where she served as the treasurer in the very early years of the church with the Rev. G. Kerry Robb. In 1974, she began her career in residential real estate, where she quickly became one of the top producers in Northern Palm Beach County. She was beloved by so many of her clients through the years for her caring, generosity and professionalism in her work. While serving as the sales broker in the Frenchman's Creek community, she lived there for many years and took up golf and playing cards when not spending time in real estate. She later moved to Eastpointe Country Club, where she continued to enjoy cards with her friends.She is survived by her brother, Jack Mackenzie (wife Janet); sons, Jeff Saxton and Brad Saxton (wife Denise); granddaughter Amanda Saxton; grandsons Michael Saxton (wife Alyssa) and William Saxton.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.