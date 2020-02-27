|
Stutconis, Mary
Mary Stutconis, age 89, of West Palm Beach, FL. Mary was born July 11, 1930 in the town of Pottstown, PA and moved to Palm Beach County area in 1957. Mary was a devout Catholic and worshiped at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in West Palm Beach, FL. Mary never married but did enjoy watching and hearing from her cherished nieces and nephews.
She will be forever loved and missed by Leo *Chuck* Freda of Hollywood, FL, Phil and Rosie Freda with their daughter Aylin Freda of West Palm Beach, FL, Renata and Bill Banke of Essex Junction, VT, Kristan and Joe McHugh of Boston, GA, Paulette and Paul Ulich of Winchester, VT. Special thanks to Caregiver and Companion, Linda Gore of West Palm Beach, FL, Wagner and Celina Diaz Morales, Emory Garcia, and all of her friends and family who gave her love and support along her journey.
She was greeted at the Rainbow*s End by her sisters Francis Pickar and Katherine Freda in a group hug.
Funeral Services for Mary Stutconis will be from 9:30AM to 11:00AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 345 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. Committal Service will be from 11:45AM to 12:45PM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020