Sparger, Mary Sue
Mary Sue "Molly" Sparger, 82, of Jupiter, passed away on May 3, 2020 from a fatal head injury as a result of a fall at home. Molly was born on January 19, 1938, in Charlotte, North Carolina to Charles and Mary Lou Short. Her father gave her the nickname from a line in a then-popular song "My Blue Heaven" "Molly and me and baby makes three", and her many friends and family members know her by "Molly."
Molly met the love of her life in college and married him in 1960. Throughout their nearly 60 years together, Jim and Molly Sparger lived life to the fullest. They brought their infant daughter Kelley to Jupiter in 1962 to seek their fortune. They found it and never looked back. Jupiter was just starting to wake up from being a sleepy fishing village to become the vibrant town it is today, and Molly and Jim saw and were involved with the changes throughout the years. After retiring from jobs in the social services field, Molly became a valued volunteer for the Junior Woman's Club, Brownie Girl Scouts, Jupiter Medical Center, and El Sol. Molly was an early member of the prestigious Loxahatchee Guild which became responsible for the physical location of the Jupiter Lighthouse museum and docent tours, many of which were led by Jim. She was also a charter member of Jupiter-Tequesta United Methodist Church.
The great interests in Molly's long life were obviously her three children and her husband, Jim. She acted as Jim's anchor and supporter throughout their marriage. Jim feels that Molly was the glue that held their family together, writing birthday cards, keeping up on family events, etc. They formed a perfect union, and the story of their lives and achievements is inspirational to the next generations.
Molly is survived by her husband, Jim Sparger; two daughters, Kelley Burns (Vince), Jupiter and Shannon Sparger, Jupiter; son Todd Sparger (Kim), Port Orange, FL; granddaughters Courtney Sparger, Lauryn Sparger, both of Florida; Shaina Burns of Florida, Erika Fiting of Arkansas; great-granddaughter Ellie Grace Burns, Florida, great-grandson Liam Augustine Burns, Florida; caring sister-in-law Joyce Short, North Carolina; and devoted cousin George Laycock (Marci), Florida. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Charles and George Short. Many friends, including Barbara Mathews who were like sisters for 58 years, will cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CROS Ministries, 3677 23rd Ave. South, #B-101, Lake Worth, FL 33461 www.crosministries.org
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020.