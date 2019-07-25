Koplin, Mary T.

Mary T. Koplin, 92 years of age, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Caroline (Humpert) Buchholz, husband Joseph Koplin, children Charles and Theresa Koplin, sister Ann Buchholz and brothers George and John Buchholz. Mary helped to take care of her family from a very young age and those principles followed her through in life as she did everything she could to help anyone and everyone. She was the most selfless and caring person. Mary was a devoted member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church and lived a very strong Catholic faith.

Mary is survived by her granddaughter Angela Koplin, great-grandchildren Ethan and Kaylie Cazares, daughter-in-law Kathy Wilks, devoted sister-in-law Pat Buchholz, brother Tom Buchholz, many nieces and nephews and many years of loving care from Elizabeth and Cheryl.

Mary will be laid to eternal rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence. Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019