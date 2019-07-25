Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory
5608 Broadway
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 844-4311
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Koplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Koplin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Koplin Obituary
Koplin, Mary T.
Mary T. Koplin, 92 years of age, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Caroline (Humpert) Buchholz, husband Joseph Koplin, children Charles and Theresa Koplin, sister Ann Buchholz and brothers George and John Buchholz. Mary helped to take care of her family from a very young age and those principles followed her through in life as she did everything she could to help anyone and everyone. She was the most selfless and caring person. Mary was a devoted member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church and lived a very strong Catholic faith.
Mary is survived by her granddaughter Angela Koplin, great-grandchildren Ethan and Kaylie Cazares, daughter-in-law Kathy Wilks, devoted sister-in-law Pat Buchholz, brother Tom Buchholz, many nieces and nephews and many years of loving care from Elizabeth and Cheryl.
Mary will be laid to eternal rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now