O'Connell, Mary Therese
Mary Therese Chidester O'Connell, 92, passed away December 1, 2019 in Salem, IN. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Joseph O'Connell and son, John Joseph O'Connell. Mary is survived by six of her seven children, Margaret Mary Tuma, Daniel Joseph (Cindy) O'Connell, Maureen Ann (Don) Walker, Eileen Marie (Anthony) Unitas, Patrick Joseph O'Connell and Catherine Marie (Paul) Duke;18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2:00PM to 4:00PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150 followed by a Funeral Service at 4:00PM. Burial will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, West Palm Beach, FL. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to .
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
